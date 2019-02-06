Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision on Church Road is causing delays along the M6 southbound.

The exit towards Junction 29 near Bamber Bridge and Walton Summit is being affected.

An oil tanker is reported to have crashed with a car near to the roundabout.

Officers are currently dealing with the incident and initially closed the road.

Police have confirmed they reopened the road at 5.45pm and it is hoped that congestion will now ease.

Minor injuries have been reported.

An initial tweet from Highways England said: "There are currently delays on the Southbound #M6 towards J29 exit slip road due to a collision on #A6 #ChurchRoad.

"Police are dealing with the incident and your patience is appreciated whilst work is being done to re-open lanes and ease congestion."