Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters travelling towards Manchester are experiencing long delays after a car crash.

This incident took place between Junction 17, near Whitefield, and 18, near Simister Island, in the early hours of this morning.

The crash blocked two lanes and emergency services attended the scene, which led to delays on the busy motorway - with tailbacks up to Junction 16, near Pendlebury.

North West Motorway Police has since confirmed that the lanes have reopened, but drivers, including those using the M61, are experiencing significant delays.

According to travel site, INRIX, travel time is currently around 55 minutes.

Highways England tweeted: "All lanes are clear on the #M60 clockwise between J17 and J18 near #Whitefield following a collision.

"Vehicles moved to allow recovery, delays of approx 45 minutes above normal travel time"