Commuters travelling towards Manchester are experiencing long delays after a car crash.
This incident took place between Junction 17, near Whitefield, and 18, near Simister Island, in the early hours of this morning.
The crash blocked two lanes and emergency services attended the scene, which led to delays on the busy motorway - with tailbacks up to Junction 16, near Pendlebury.
North West Motorway Police has since confirmed that the lanes have reopened, but drivers, including those using the M61, are experiencing significant delays.
According to travel site, INRIX, travel time is currently around 55 minutes.
Highways England tweeted: "All lanes are clear on the #M60 clockwise between J17 and J18 near #Whitefield following a collision.
"Vehicles moved to allow recovery, delays of approx 45 minutes above normal travel time"
Lancs Live
Follow us on social media for all the latest breaking news, events, things to do, football, traffic and travel across Lancashire.
To keep up with all the latest Lancashire news and join in the discussion, you can follow our Facebook here.
And for those on Twitter, you can follow our account here.
We also have an Instagram account celebrating Lancashire, you can follow us here. To join in and share your pictures use the hashtag #lancslive.