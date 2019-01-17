Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents and local business owners could be locked out of their properties during business hours for one month.

After years of campaigning about flooding in the area, much-needed drainage works are set to take place on New Quay Road, in Lancaster, in March.

In order to carry out the maintenance, Lancashire County Council proposes to close New Quay Road from Cotton Square to Luneside between 8am and 4pm from March 25 until April 22.

This is because the council claim a total road closure it required to carry out the work, although they are hoping to be able to keep just one lane open.

Whilst happy that the work is being carried out, Councillor Erica Lewis, Lancashire Labour’s spokesperson for Highways and Transport, has raised concerns that tenants on the road, both residents and business owners, will not be able to gain access to their properties.

She also claims that the proposed traffic order does not include any diversion advertisments.

Cllr Erica Lewis said: "Lancaster Labour has been chasing the County Council and Environment Agency for action on the many blocked drains and huge puddles on New Quay Road for years. So we are pleased, that this work will finally be done.

“However, we are deeply concerned that the proposed traffic order proposes to close the road with no diversions advertised, and no consultation with residents or businesses who may not be able to access their homes and premises during business hours for four weeks.”

Lancashire Council Council claim the work is needed to improve the drainage in the area, and reiterated that the road will reopen at the end of each day's work.

They said: "The work due to take place on New Quay Road will improve the drainage in this area, helping to alleviate flooding to the highway.

"We will reopen the road at the end of each day's work, provide access for pedestrians and cyclists at all times, and do everything we can to maintain safe access for residents and local businesses.

"We won't know the full extent of the work which is needed until carrying out the excavations but are hoping we will be able to maintain one lane for traffic and will update the residents and business affected as the repairs progress."

Cllr Lewis says she is working with the county council in an attempt to ensure that appropriate diversions are sign posted and in place.