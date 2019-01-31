Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was hit by a car in Southport has died.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Town Lane, in Kew, near Southport Hospital at around 11am on Wednesday (January 30).

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are now in the process of locating his next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries into the incident.

At the time of the incident, Merseyside Police closed the road in both directions, and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

Merseyside Police are now appealing for information, and are asking witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information, or was passing at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Merseyside Police's social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

They can also call 0151 777 5747 or 101, quoting incident reference 307 of 30 January or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.