A man has been convicted of manslaughter after he stabbed his childhood friend in the chest.

The incident took place at around 10.30pm on Friday, July 27, at a flat on Station Road, Blackpool.

Lancashire police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed. Joshua Whitley was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but sadly, the 26-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team launched an investigation following the death last July.

On Wednesday, January 16, following a two week trial at Preston Crown Court, a jury found Stephen Routledge, 24, of Station Road, Blackpool guilty of Joshua’s manslaughter.

He was found not guilty of murder, and is due to be sentenced on February 25.

Joshua and Stephen had met as children while at the same boarding school in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, where they became friends.

They had recently got back in touch and had met up at Routledge’s flat in Blackpool, where the fatal confrontation later took place.

It is understood the pair had been drinking and a verbal argument had taken place prior to Joshua’s death.

After his arrest, Routledge had to be treated at hospital for what was later established to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

DS Chris Williams, of Blackpool CID, said: “Routledge launched an alcohol fuelled attack on his childhood friend. Routledge made matters worse by leaving the scene, knowing full well what he had done to Joshua.

"He has continually failed to take responsibility for his actions during this fateful incident.

“Joshua’s family now have to live with the consequences of Routledge’s violent and cowardly actions.

"Our thoughts remain with them at what continues to be a very difficult time and we hope they are given the privacy to grieve."

Joshua’s family have paid tribute to their loved one.

They said: “Josh, your life was a blessing, your memory treasured. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measures. You will always be in our hearts.

"Rest in peace brother, son, grandson and uncle. We are grateful that finally we have justice for Josh.”