The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 19-year-old was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the buttock in Preston.

The incident took place on Saturday 12 January at 9.50pm, on Pump Street, off Meadow Street, in Deepdale.

Lancashire Police attended the scene, along with North West Ambulance Service, and found that a 19-year-old had been stabbed in the buttock, after an affray involving approximately five people.

Police said the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, and is currently recovering.

It is believed that the people involved in the incident are known to each other.

Lancashire Police have released some footage of men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

The video shows a chase between two men, as well as showing five men standing in the street.

DI Warren Atkinson, of Preston Police, said: “At this point we believe the men are known to each other so would firstly like to reassure the public that we don’t believe there to be a wider threat.

"Thankfully the man who received a stab wound is also making a good recovery.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we would now like to trace the men seen in the CCTV footage.

"If you know who they are, or have information about the incident itself, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information can contact police via 101 or email 5533@lancashire.pnn.police.uk , quoting log number 1358 of January 12th.