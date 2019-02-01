Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal after a man was kicked and hit with a 'bat' in Blackburn.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday (January 30) at the rear of Westbury Gardens and Audley Range.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was kicked and punched by three males and was hit with a weapon which has been described as a "bat or a stick."

As a result of the attack, the victim, who was wearing a bright yellow jacket, has had to undergo surgery, and has suffered serious injuries.

The attackers have been described as being Asian and of small to medium build.

Two of the men were reportedly wearing hooded jackets and it is believed that they left in a small dark coloured vehicle.

Lancashire Police is investigating the incident, and are currently appealing for information from the public.

Sgt John McNamara of East CID, said: “This has been a nasty attack which has left a man with significant injuries and our thoughts are with him for a speedy recovery.

“We are working hard to identify who is responsible but I would appeal for the public’s help.

"If you have any information, or CCTV that you think could help with our investigation please come forward.

“The victim – who was wearing a bright yellow jacket – travelled from the Peronne Crescent area of the town in the lead up to the attack.

"If you saw him, three males acting suspiciously, or the actual assault, we need to hear from you.”

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, should call police on 01254 353627, or 101 if you fail to get an answer, quoting log number 1568 of 30 January.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.