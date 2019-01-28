Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has brought forward tomorrow's weather warning to just after midnight.

An original warning, issued earlier today (January 28), indicated that snow could fall in areas of Lancashire from around midday Tuesday until 11am Wednesday.

However, the new warning, in place from 1am, should only effect areas above 200m, which largely applies to East Lancashire. Roads and railways in those areas are expected to be impacted.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: "Showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground then to lower levels later in the night and on Tuesday morning.

"5 to 10 cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m in Scotland with a cover of 1 to 2 cm at lower levels.

"Northwest England may see localised 2-4 cm above 200m. Ice will affect some untreated surfaces."

The second warning remains in place from midday tomorrow and could see snow fall anywhere across the county - although some areas will likely see no snow at all.

The chief forecaster said: "A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

"A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all. As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

"In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places."

Meanwhile, Lancashire County Council has encouraged sensible parking during this period of colder weather.

Dwayne Lowe, Lancashire County Council highways manager, said: "Our drivers have real problems trying to get through on parts of some gritting routes because people are badly parked.



"We're concerned that some roads which should be gritted could become icy over the coming days if the gritters can't get through.



"When snow is forecast we often put down a lot of grit to try to prevent the snow from sticking, and we won’t be able to do that in some places if people are parked in the way."