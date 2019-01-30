Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather experts have warned that ice is expected in Lancashire this week following snowfall.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for parts of West England and Wales on Wednesday evening (January 30) and Thursday morning (January 31).

This is because they predict showers falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow will continue overnight into tomorrow morning.

It is expected that the showers will lead to ice forming on some untreated surfaces.

Most areas are unlikely to see further accumulations of fresh snow, however, 1-2 cm is still possible in places.

As a result of the weather conditions, a spokesperson for the Met Office warned people to expect: "Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

This is the fourth yellow weather warning, which includes Lancashire, issued by the Met Office this week.

An initial warning was issued on Monday (January 28), which stated that snow and ice was expected to hit the county from around midday yesterday until 11am this morning.

However, the weather experts then issued another warning bringing the forecast forward to 1am yesterday morning (January 29), with the initial warning remaining in place.

A third warning was when issued predicting that snow and ice may bring disruption in England, including parts of Lancashire, later this week.

It is thought that the weather conditions will begin at 3pm on Thursday (January 31), and continue until noon on Friday (February 1).

The Met Office claim that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.