The Met Office have issued a third weather warning for snow in Lancashire.

The latest yellow warning predicts that snow and ice may bring disruption in England, including parts of Lancashire, later this week.

It is thought that the weather conditions will begin at 3pm on Thursday (January 31), and continue until noon on Friday (February 1).

They claim that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

"There is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

(Image: The Met Office)

This comes after the Met Office issued two other weather warnings this week.

An initial warning was issued yesterday (January 28), which stated that snow and ice was expected to hit the county from around midday today until 11am Wednesday.

However, the weather experts then issued another warning bringing the forecast forward to 1am this morning (January 29), with the initial warning remaining in place.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: "Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

"This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

"There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

"Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing."