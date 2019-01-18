Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow is expected to fall in parts of Lancashire, according to weather experts.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for snow for the UK, including north and east Lancashire, including Ribble Valley.

It has been predicted that the snow will fall from 1pm today, January 18, and will continue until midnight this evening.

It is thought that the weather conditions could cause delays on roads and railways, meaning that bus and train services may be affected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

