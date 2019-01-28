Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow and ice is expected to hit Lancashire this week, according to weather experts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in the North West of England, including the whole of Lancashire.

Rainfall is expected to turn to snow, especially on hills, before turning icy this week.

According to the forecast, the snowfall and ice are expected between noon on Tuesday (January 29) and last until around 11pm on Wednesday (January 30).

As a result of the weather conditions, it has been predicted that some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

People are also advised to take extra care while outdoors, as they will be more likely to slip and fall on icy surfaces.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: "A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

"A patchy [sic] covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

"As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places."

