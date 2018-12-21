Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With gorgeous sunsets and traditional fish and chips at its heart, you’ll find a lot to see and do in the seaside town of Morecambe.

It’s a real family-friendly place and there’s activities to suit everyone, whether you’d like a simple potter along the promenade or to get stuck into some water sports (if the British weather permits!).

Make sure you get the most out of your trip by following our handy guide.

Walking and cycling around the bay

Morecambe Bay has some of the best coastline in Britain, so it’s well worth exploring the long-distance walking and cycling routes that start in the area. A top cycle route to note is the Way Of The Roses, which goes from Morecambe Bay to Bridlington Bay.

There’s also cross-bay walks, where you will join guide Cedric Robinson for a walk across the sands. These are undertaken for charity and usually start in Arnside and end in Kent’s Bank. The walks are between six and eight miles, depending on the route, and are suitable for adults and children who are comfortable walking for three to four hours. You can contact Cedric on 01539 532 165.

What else can I do?

Take note of the wonderful art installations in keeping with the seaside theme throughout Morecambe. The Tern Project is inspired by the birdlife of the bay and information about the birds together with the cast iron birds atop railings and bollards can be found during a stroll down Morecambe’s Stone Jetty.

Carrying on the art theme, Morecambe’s famous Midland Hotel is an art-deco masterpiece which has been lovingly restored and is well worth a visit. The 1930s hotel’s Rotunda Bar gives panoramic views across the bay and is a lovely place to stop and take a break from exploring.

Family-friendly Happy Mount Park is home to mini golf, trampolines and a splash park, and the attraction is sure to keep little ones entertained. Finally, a visit to Morecambe Bay isn’t complete without having your photo taken posing alongside the Eric Morecambe statue – can you master his pose?

Where can I eat?

Like any seaside town, you won’t have to search for good-quality fish and chips. There’s also plenty of family-run cafes, with Brucciani’s being top of the list with locals. Bruno Brucciani’s family have been making ice cream in Morecambe for over 100 years, so there’s no better place to stop off for a Knickerbocker Glory. You’ll get good-quality pub grub at The Palatine as well as a wide range of cask ales - and it’s right on Morecambe’s seafront.

How do I get there?

By car

Morecambe Bay can be found by exiting Junction 34 of the M6, and you’ll find immediate access along the Bay Gateway to Morecambe town centre and the promenade. There’s plenty of car parks around the area and cashless parking is available in all Lancaster City Council pay and display car parks.

By train

Morecambe Railway Station is reached via the local link from Lancaster. Lancaster Railway Station boasts regular direct mainline Virgin services as well as local routes including a regular service between Lancaster and Morecambe. You can also access Heysham, Carnforth, Arnside and Silverdale by rail.

By bus

You will find regular bus services between Lancaster and Morecambe. Lancaster Bus Station is on Damside Street in the city centre and runs services by Stagecoach and National Express.

By bike

For details of local cycling routes, pick up a Let’s Cycle map from the Visitor Information Centres or head to cyclelancashire.com.

How can I find out more?

Found in the Platform buildings, which was once Morecambe Railway, the Morecambe Visitor Information Centre is located just across from the Midland Hotel. You can also contact the team on 01524 582 808.