People have reportedly been approaching cars stopped at traffic lights in Blackpool before opening the doors and asking for money.

Lancashire police say the incidents have taken place around Corporation Street and Albert Road.

As a result, officers are now urging motorists to lock their doors whilst driving in or around Blackpool.

They have also warned that interfering with a "motor vehicle without the owner's permission" is illegal, and anyone caught doing it will be prosecuted.

Lancashire Police are currently investigating the incident, and conducting enquiries to identify those responsible.

A spokesperson said: "We have received reports around Corporation Street and Albert Road of people approaching cars stopped at traffic lights, opening the car's doors and asking the occupants for money.

"It is illegal to interfere with a motor vehicle without the owner's permission, and any persons caught doing this will be prosecuted.

"Whilst we are undertaking enquiries to identify any suspects we would ask that all motorists remember to be vigilant and lock their car doors when they are driving in and around Blackpool."

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact police on 101 or via email to 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.