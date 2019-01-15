Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder probe has been launched after a woman's body was found in Burnley.

Officers from Lancashire Police attended an address on Marlborough Street at around 7.15pm on Monday 14 January evening.

A 40-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now released her name.

Lancashire Police were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service, and have since launched an murder investigation.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene at 7.02pm with an ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

