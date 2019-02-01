Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and a woman have both been convicted of murder following the death of a man in Skelmersdale.

Preston Crown Court today (February 1) found Deborah Andrews, 44, of Elmstead Skelmersdale, guilty of murdering Eamon Brady, 44, following a trial.

William Vaill, 37, of Evington, Skelmersdale, had also pleaded guilty to the same offence last month.

Around 7.30am on Saturday 21 July, Lancashire Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire at Mr Brady’s address in Elmridge.

Inside the property, fire crews found him with multiple injuries to his head and torso.

A quilt had been placed on the lower part of his body and set alight.

(Image: Lancashire Police)

He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives from Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation.

It was found by initial enquiries that Mr Brady had been with Vaill and Andrews on Friday 20 July.

CCTV footage showed the pair then leaving Mr Brady’s address at around 4.50am on the Saturday, carrying two bags.

They were traced by officers to a nearby address, where it was revealed they had sold several items belonging to Mr Brady, including a games console and sound system.

Further items belonging to Mr Brady were also found.

Vaill and Andrews were quickly arrested and charged by police.

A post mortem examination later revealed the victim had suffered multiple head injuries, a number of stab wounds to his upper body and neck and significant injuries to his lower body from the fire.

The defendants initially pleaded not guilty but Vaill changed his plea, also admitting a charge of arson with intent.

(Image: Julian Hamilton/Daily Mirror)

Andrews, who ran a trial, was convicted of murder and arson with intent.

Both will be sentenced on Friday February 15.

Det Insp Lukmaan Mulla, of Lancashire Police, said: “Vaill and Andrews are clearly extremely dangerous offenders and we welcome today’s decision at court.

“The pair targeted Mr Brady, knowing he was vulnerable. While a clear motive for the murder has never been established, what is clear is that they launched a vicious and prolonged attack causing numerous, horrific injuries.

“Mr Brady’s injuries were among the worst I have seen in my police career. My thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“Vaill and Andrews actions were wicked, cruel and savage. Both now face a significant period of time in prison.”