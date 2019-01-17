Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has died following a horrific car crash on the M58.

This incident took place on January 8, at around 10.10am, and involved a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van and two cars, an Audi and a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 91-year-old woman from Orrell, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment after the accident, but she sadly died on Wednesday, January 16.

People in the other vehicles involved also suffered significant injuries and all were treated at Aintree Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a 52-year-old man from Golborne, suffered chest and back injuries, with a passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old man from Radcliffe, suffering a minor head injury.

A 38-year-old man from Bradford, the driver of the Audi, suffered a fractured skull, facial fractures and head injuries.

The collision happened in queuing traffic following an earlier incident on the M58 where two people, a 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy,died.

The victims have since been named as Joe Cairns, from Radcliffe, a pupil at Pontville School in Ormskirk, and staff member Anne Kerr, from Southport.

Lancashire police are investigating the incidents and are continuing to appeal for information.

Sgt Steve Wignall, of Lancashire police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman involved, as well as those who died following the earlier collision on the M58.

“We are continuing to appeal for information about both collisions and would urge anyone who has any information, and is yet to speak to police, to come forward."

Anyone with information about either collision can call 101 or email 18@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 275 of January 8.