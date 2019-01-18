Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley’s most wanted man remains a large, and police have launched an appeal to catch him.

Officers wanted to speak to Kevin King Yates, 25, following a string of burglaries since November across East Lancashire, as well threats of violence, cars being stolen, dangerous driving and failing to stop offences.

Lancashire Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace King Yates, but have advised that he should not be approached.

He’s described as white, around 6ft, of medium build with a bald head.

He is known to have various tattoos including a pair of boxing gloves on his neck, ‘Samantha’ on the side of his leg as well as ‘loyalty’ and ‘family’ written on the side of his hands.

Aside from Burnley , he also has links to Accrington, Morecambe and Lancaster.

DI Martin Melvin, of Burnley Police said: “Despite our previous appeal in December, King Yates is still outstanding but we are determined to find him.

“We know he is desperate to avoid capture and so we would urge the public not to approach him but to call the police instead.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please call us immediately.”

If you want to speak to police about previous sightings of King Yates, please call 01282 472123 or if you fail to get an answer, 101.

If you want to tell police where he is at this moment in time, please call 999.