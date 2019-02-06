Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing woman from Skelmersdale.

Kate Wall was last seen at the Concourse shopping centre, on Southway, on January 19.

This was the last confirmed sighting of the 20-year-old, although is thought that she may have been seen on February 4 on Sandy Lane in Skelmersdale.

Ms Wall, who is from the Whitburn area, was wearing a burgundy coat or hoody, according to police.

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal to find Ms Wall and are appealing to the public for information.

A spokesman said: "Have you seen Kate Wall who is missing from the Skelmersdale area?



"The last confirmed sighting of Kate was on the 19th of January at the Concourse and we believe she may have been seen on the 4th of February on Sandy Lane in Skelmersdale wearing a burgundy coat or hoody."

If you have any information, or have seen Kate, contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20190205-0194.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers UK at 0800 555 111.