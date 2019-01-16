Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a search for a missing woman from Darwen.

Sandra Chadwick is missing from the Darwen area of Lancashire since Saturday, January 12.

It is believed that the 64-year-old may still be in this area, or could have travelled towards Manchester.

Sandra is described as a white female, 5ft 2inches tall, short black hair, skinny build.

According to Lancashire Police, she often wears a blue jacket and jeans.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Police are concerned for a missing person Sandra Chadwick, [a 64-year-old] white female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference LC-20190114-1063.