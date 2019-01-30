Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body which has been discovered is believed to be a missing pensioner who left the house in his dressing gown.

Lancashire Police launched an appeal to locate Alec Baxter, after he went missing at around 7am this morning (January 30).

The 81-year-old was last seen at an address on Old Hollow Lane, in Banks and was wearing a red dressing gown.

Police launched a urgent appeal to locate him earlier today as they were "extremely concerned" for his welfare, given the current weather conditions.

Officers looking for the pensioner have discovered a body, which they believe to be Mr Baxter.

However, the body is yet to be formally identified.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Police looking for missing Alec Baxter, 81, have found a body.

"The body has yet to be formally identified but it is sadly believed to be Mr Baxter.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."