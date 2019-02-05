Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an investigation after a man was reportedly seen with a firearm in Blackpool.

Armed officers attended the Warbreck Hill area after the report at around 5pm on Monday (February 4).

Lime Grove was temporarily closed by Lancashire Police, and staff at nearby offices were advised to stay indoors - as a precaution - while officers searched the area.

Lancashire Police are investigating the incident, and are appealing to the public for information.

Supt Eddy Newton, of Lancashire Police, said: “We understand the concern and alarm that this may have caused.

“While we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public, I would like to reassure you that we are taking this very seriously and patrols have been increased in the area.

“We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious or have any information please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting log number 1047 of February 4.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers UK by calling 0800 555 111.