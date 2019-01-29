Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lancashire Constabulary is on the hunt to identify a man following a serious fail to stop collision in Adlington.

Officers were called at around 10pm on Monday December 31 to reports that an 18-year-old woman had been involved in a serious collision on Church Street.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with multiple injuries and continues to recover.

A Toyota Yaris failed to stop at the scene and was later found abandoned in an alleyway near to where the collision took place.

Lancashire Police say they have been making a number of extensive enquiries and now want to speak to the man pictured in connection with their ongoing investigation.

He is known as Ioan Bogdan, 26, but may go by other names.

PC Damian Whittle of Preston Police, said: “If you know the man in the picture, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information please dial 07970501938 or 101. Alternatively you can email 1781@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.