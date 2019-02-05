Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A power cut in Preston has affected power for more than 1800 properties.

Residents living in the PR4 area of the city felt the impact of the cut.

The issue has been investigated by engineers who were sent to the scene.

Electricity North West has apologised for the power cut which took place on Tuesday 5 February.

It was first reported around 5pm.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West wrote on Twitter: "We are sorry about the power cut in #PR4 #PRESTON Affecting over 1800 properties. Engineers en route to fix the issue."

All supplies have now been restored and the public were thanked for their patience.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West posted an update: "Update - PR4 Preston All supplies have now been restored. Thank you for your patience."