A man from Preston is wanted by police on recall to prison.

John McKechnie, from Ashton-On-Ribble, is wanted after he breached his licencing conditions.

Lancashire Police is appealing to the public for help to track the 24-year-old down, although they are urged not to approach him.

The man is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build.

He also has short, dark-brown hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven.

Officers believe he has links to the Larches, Savick, Ashton, Ribbleton and city centre areas.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “We urgently need to locate this individual and strongly appeal to the public to contact police with any information that will lead to an arrest.

“We would urge people not to approach him, but instead contact police providing a clothing description if seen.

"McKechnie is local to the Ashton area particularly Savick.

“I would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209729 or (01772) 209783 or email 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

However, in an emergency, police are reminding residents to always call 999.