Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burnley woman who murdered her baby daughter after giving birth alone in her bathroom will serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars.

Rachel Tunstill, 28, has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering Mia Kelly, minutes after giving birth to her.

On Saturday January 14 2017, Tunstill told her partner she was suffering a miscarriage and did not need any medical attention.

She asked for a pair of scissors, which she used to inflict 15 stab wounds on the infant, before dumping her body in the kitchen bin, wrapped in a carrier bag.

Tunstill, of HMP Styal, was found guilty of Mia's murder at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday February 5).

She was previously convicted of murder in 2017 but her conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal which ruled an alternative count of infanticide should have been put before the jury, and a retrial was ordered.

During the trial the jury heard Tunstill went to Burnley General Hospital claiming to have suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks pregnant, two days after giving birth.

But when she was examined it was clear she had given birth to a baby.

Police were informed and Tunstill's flat in Wellington Court was searched. After finding Mia's body, Tunstill and her partner were arrested on suspicion of murder - although her partner was later released without charge when it was clear he had no idea about the birth.

Tunstill later told officers the child had been stillborn and said she did not know if it was a boy or a girl.

Speaking after court Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis from Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “This was a truly horrifying and callous killing of a defenceless newborn baby by her mother; her source of life and who should have been her source of love.

“What is worse is that a totally innocent man, still coming to terms with the realisation he had a daughter and that she had died, was questioned by police because Tunstill lied about the fact she had killed the baby stating that it was stillborn. She has still never admitted why she killed Mia.

“My thoughts remain with Mia’s father and her family who have not only had to deal with their loss, they have also had to sit through two trials, listening in great detail to what she was subjected to. They have conducted themselves with great dignity and I hope this now gives them some comfort that the legal side of things have come to an end.

“Lastly, I would like to pass on my gratitude to the jury in this retrial and also the previous trial, for their careful consideration of the case. Also, I must say thanks to witnesses who have had to go through giving distressing evidence twice, as well as the police officers and staff who worked on this difficult and upsetting enquiry, seeking justice a second time for Mia.”