The Ribble Steam Railway on Chain Caul Road in Preston is one of Lancashire’s most iconic attractions.

Since opening its doors in 2005, visitors from all over the country have come to ride one of the many heritage steam trains which have been restored at the site.

The three mile journey across the Dock Swing Bridge now comes with afternoon tea packages - so it’s no surprise it’s brimming with five star reviews on Tripadvisor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ribble Steam Railway

Limited opening times - When can I go ?

Ribble Steam Railway is a family day out for any weather - but it is only open during certain parts of the year.

You can visit Ribble Steam on any weekend between March and October.

Whichever you decide, you don’t need to book in advance and can pay on the day.

Train journeys leave from the site’s museum platform every hour between 1100 and 1600.

What facilities are at Ribble Steam Railway?

As well as the train rides, other facilities at the site include a museum, a workshop, a kids play area and an Exploration Centre.

The museum has one of the largest collections of locomotives and vehicles in the country- many of which have been restored on site by volunteers.

You can find out all about the restoration process at the site's workshop, where you may even be able to see one of the old-fashioned steam trains being refurbished and repaired.

The trains that cannot be repaired go on display at the museum, while the restored locomotives are used to take visitors over the Dock Swing Bridge, alongside the banks of the River Ribble.

How much is a ticket?

A day ticket costs costs £7 for adults and £3.50 for kids.

This includes entry to the museum, workshop and unlimited train rides

Some visitors might find it cheaper to buy a family ticket, which costs £20 for two adults and two children.

Concessions tickets cost £4.50 and are available for disabled visitors and their carers.

Kids under three can go in for free, while group discounts between five and 20 % are available depending on the size of the group.

Booking Afternoon Tea

Ribble Steam Railway now offers ‘Alison’s Afternoon Tea’ packages in the vintage carriages of the steam trains.

Prices start at £12, with limited seats available.

Head to their website to book afternoon tea for any of these dates in 2019:

Alison’s Mother’s Day Cream Tea - March 31st 2019

Alison’s Victorian Afternoon Tea – May 26th 2019

Alison’s 1940’s Afternoon Tea – June 16th 2019

Alison’s Summer Cream Tea – July 21st 2019

Alison’s 1920’s Afternoon Tea – August 4th 2019

How to find Ribble Steam Railway

From the M6, take the M65 exit into Lancashire.

Take B5254, A59 and Mariners Way to Chain Caul Rd in Preston

The postcode is Lancashire. PR2 2PD