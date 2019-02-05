Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing 64-year-old from Darwen could be sleeping rough.

Sandra Chadwick was last seen at about 4pm on January 12 at her home address on Hilton Road, but she has not been in contact with anyone since.

Lancashire Police are growing concerned for Sandra and believe she may have travelled to Manchester or Merseyside and may possibly sleeping rough.

The Darwen woman is described as white, 5ft2 inches tall, has a skinny build and short black hair.

The 64-year-old may possibly wearing a blue weatherproof coat and bleached jeans.

PC Sally Devine, of East Police, said: “Sandra has been missing for over three weeks now and we are increasingly concerned about her, especially now the weather has turned colder.

"I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she may be to get in touch.



“Sandra if you see this appeal please get in touch with someone and let us know you are okay.”



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1063 of January 14th.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers UK via 0800 555 111.