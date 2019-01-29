Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerned police have launched an appeal in the hope of locating a missing Ormskirk man.

Alastair Stott was last seen at around 12.15am yesterday (January 28) in the Calder Avenue area of Ormskirk .

The 62-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with green eyes.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Lancashire Police believe that Alastair has links to the Ormskirk, Liverpool, London and Scotland areas.

An investigation in underway and the force is now appealing to the public for information leading to his whereabouts.

PC Mary Danisman, of Ormskirk Police, said: “Alastair has been missing for some time and we are concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description to come forward.

“Furthermore, I would ask Alastair, if he sees this appeal, to contact us and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or email 6982@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0219 of January 28.