Concern is growing for a missing teenager from Blackburn .

Sameera Fareed was last seen at lunchtime on Tuesday (January 29) at Blackburn College.

The 17-year-old is Asian, 5ft 3ins tall and has long straight black/red hair.

Sameera also has tongue and nose piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, green Airmax trainers and carrying a large black handbag.

Lancashire Police say that concern is growing, and has launched an appeal to locate Sameera.

Sgt Darren Lee, of East Police, said: "We are growing concerned about Sameera and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us.

"I would also urge Sameera herself to contact us if she sees this appeal."

Anyone with information, or who may have seen someone matching her description, should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of Jan 29th.