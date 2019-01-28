Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 12-year-old girl has died following a multi-vehicle car crash on the M61.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 26) at around 8pm, between the M61 northbound between J9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge.

A Nissan Micra left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it crashed with a Fiat Ducato motorhome.

A foreign registered Audi A4 subsequently collided with the rear of the Fiat, and a Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

The Nissan passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old woman from Lancaster, also suffered minor injuries.

Other people involved in the crash were not injured, but two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police.

They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, and are around six feet-tall.

One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a navy bomber jacket, the other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

Lancashire Police has launched an investigation, and are currently appealing for witnesses of the crash.

Sergeant Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision on the M61.

“A young girl has died and our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

"A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the girl’s family.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward.”

The busy road was closed for five hours for collision investigation work at the weekend.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1279 of January 26th.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.