Three men have been arrested after a three hour police "stand-off" in Blackburn.

Lancashire Police were called to reports that a group of men were causing damage to properties and cars in Douglas Place, Pearl Street and Gretna Road area.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 11pm on Tuesday (January 29).

Police located a silver Volkswagen Passat thought to have been involved, nearby on Cornelian Street, and two men were inside but refused to leave the vehicle.

Due to a suggestion that a potential firearm may be present, Tac Ops officers attended and negotiated with the men.

After three hours, they left the vehicle and were arrested.

Three men, aged 19, 25 and 29 from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody at this time.

Lancashire Police are investigating the incident, and are appealing to the public for information.

DI Scott Waddington, from East CID, said: “We appreciate that the initial incident and subsequent stand-off will have caused concern amongst local residents but I would like to reassure people that despite information being received, at this time we have found no trace of a firearm in the vehicle which was seized or the area.

“If you saw anything or have information that you think can help, please call us on 101, quoting incident reference LC-20190129-1377."

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.