Councillors could back proposals to write to county hall bosses over plans to introduce on street parking charges in Burnley and Padiham next year.

Lancashire County Council is proposing the measure as part of its 2019/20 budget.

But Cllr Lian Pate will put forward a motion at next week’s full council meeting in Burnley suggesting a letter should be sent on the council’s behalf strongly urging the county council to reconsider.

Cllr Pate will move: “That this council resolves to write to Lancashire County Council to urge that the proposal in their budget for 19/20 to introduce on street car parking charges in Burnley and Padiham be abandoned.

“We, the council, believe this is a regressive move for high street shops and other businesses in Burnley and Padiham town centres that will drive customers away.

“The changes in the retail sector especially means we need to be innovative in our approach in supporting our high street and this goes against that.”