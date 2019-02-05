Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trains have been cancelled after a body was found near to railway tracks.

The discovery was made close to Lostock Railway Station at around 6.20am, said British Transport Police.

Northern suspended all services between Preston and Bolton following the incident which also affects those travelling from Blackpool, Chorley and Buckshaw Village.

Commuters and holidaymakers have also been disrupted with trains to Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport affected.

At this stage it is not clear how the person died and an investigation has been launched by police.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the lines close to Bolton station at 6.20am this morning following reports of a body close to the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances behind their death.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 79 of 5/2/19.”

At around 9.45am, trains were running again between Bolton, Preston and Wigan in one direction but no services were able to travel through Lostock station towards Bolton.

Northern said that disruption is expected to last until around noon but replacement buses are operating.

Passengers are also advised that diversions are in place with those at Bolton advised to divert via Blackburn or Wigan for Preston and those at Preston can divert via Blackburn or Wigan for Manchester.

A statement from Northern said: "All services are suspended between Bolton - Preston and Bolton - Wigan due to an ongoing incident involving the emergency services.

"Disruption to services is likely until midday. Rail replacement buses have been arranged to operate between Bolton and Preston/Wigan whilst emergency services are on-scene.

"We apologise for any delay this may cause to your journey."