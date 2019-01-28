Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first orangutan to be born at Blackpool Zoo has died aged 35.

Vicky, a Bornean orangutan, had battled with a chronic condition, called air sacculitis, for 15 years.

The 35-year-old was also the first Bornean orangutan to undergo successful double surgery in UK history.

Vicky was the first organutan to be born at Blackpool Zoo, and her arrival in 1984 was cause for huge celebration for staff, keepers and conservationists responsible for the species, which was declared critically endangered in 2016.

The organutan also gave birth to two daughters, Cherie in 1997 and Summer in 2002, who remain at Blackpool Zoo with another female, Jingga and a male, Ramon.

Staff at the popular zoo are "extremely saddened" about Vicky's passing.

(Image: Andrew Teebay)

A spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Vicky, one of our beloved orangutans, has passed away.

"She was a hugely popular member of our zoo family and was dearly loved by all of our visitors.

"Staff and keepers are extremely saddened at her passing and are being comforted by the kind messages of condolence we are receiving.

"Vicky, and her smile, will be missed by all."