Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a woman who was killed in a collision in Fleetwood on Saturday have paid tribute to 'an incredible person and amazing fighter.'

Lynne McDermott, 56, had battled cancer for seven years but died from multiple injuries after being knocked down by a BMW in Station Road.

At 9.10pm Mrs McDermott, and another woman, 57, both from Preston, were walking close to the junction with Amounderness Way when the white BMW 330i collided with them and an unoccupied parked car.

Mrs McDermott suffered serious leg injuries and multiple fractures and died from her injuries at Royal Preston Hospital the following day.

Paying tribute to her, Mrs McDermott's family said: “The world needs to know that she was an incredible person and amazing fighter.

“She fought so hard over the last seven years battling bravely against cancer. Even this horrific incident didn’t stop her from fighting.

“She deserves the credit for what she has gone through. She died with her family by her side and there is now a hole in all our lives and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends but remembered forever.

“She can now finally rest.”

The other woman remains in Royal Preston Hospital where she is being treated for multiple fractures to her left shoulder, hip, arm and pelvis

Station Road was closed for six hours while accident investigators attended.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Constabulary's Tactical Operations Team, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mrs McDermott, her family amd her friends at this difficult time.

"We continue to appeal for information in connection with the collision and would urge any witnesses to come forward."

Leon Kay, 33, of Bayside, Fleetwood, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1423 of February 2.