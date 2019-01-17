Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a "fun loving, vivacious" great nan who died after a horror car crash.

Emergency services were called to Heatons Bridge Road in Scarisbrick at around 3.30pm on New Year's Day after an Audi SQ5 has collided with some bridge railings.

Margaret Pemberton was a passenger inside the car when the crash happened and was left seriously injured in the incident.

The 85-year-old, from Burscough, was rushed to Aintree Hospital where she was treated for broken ribs, back and serious head injuries.

She died on Thursday, January 10.

Her family issued a statement through Lancashire Police to pay tribute to her.

They said: "A beautiful, elegant, fun loving, vivacious mum, nan, great nan and friend who lived life to the full.

"She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale from Lancashire Police said: “My thoughts remain with Margaret’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“If you saw the collision, please come forward and speak to us.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 1346 of January 1.