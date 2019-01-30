Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A minute's applause is planned to take place on Friday at Deepdale in tribute to a local man who died.

Lifelong Preston North End fan John Blaylock, 54, passed away last week following a battle with cancer.

John, who lived in Brookfield, was born and raised in Preston and was married to his wife Bernadette for over eight years.

He is father to Sheralee, Emma, John, Almajane and Liam and has 14 grandchildren.

His wife, Bernadette, said: "John was a loved man by many and a fanatic North End fan all his life."

In tribute to John, fans are looking to organise a round of applause in the 54th minute of the match as the Lilywhites take on Derby County on Friday (February 2).

John was a 'Northender all his life' and his family have asked for the tribute to remember him and give him a send off.

Bobby Heaps shared the news on Preston North End's Facebook fan forum this week.

He said: "It is with great sadness that last week we lost one of our own to the evil disease which is cancer.

"John “Bomber” Blaylock fought long, hard and bravely till the very end but now he is pain free and cheering us on at the big football match in the sky.

"John was a massive Northender all his life and I’m sure plenty in this group know him.

"His wife and family have asked me to post this in the group and ask if you would be so kind as to join them on Friday night in the 54th minute in a minutes applause to remember him and give him his send off."

Fans are asked to join in with the round of applause.