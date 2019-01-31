Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a former soldier and pub doorman who passed away suddenly at home aged 38.

Dan Sheridan attended St Mary’s RC primary school pupil in Clayton-le-Moors and St Augustine’s RC High School in Clitheroe before enlisting in the Army aged 16.

Twelve months later he left the Army on medical grounds and then worked as a machine operator for ten years.

In the evenings he also worked as a security doorman at pubs and clubs in Accrington and Nelson before stopping work ten years later due to rheumatoid arthritis.

Father-of-ten Dan passed away suddenly at home on Mary Street in Rishton on Thursday, January 24, aged 38.

His brother Mark Sheridan said his death came as a shock and he will be sadly missed.

The delivery driver from Rishton said: “He passed away on Thursday. It was unexpected. He had not been ill or anything. He passed away peacefully at home.

“The best way to describe Dan was a family man. He had 10 kids and he would do anything for anybody.

“He was very hard working. Unfortunately 10 years ago he got rheumatoid arthritis and couldn’t continue working.

“From that moment on he was running everyone around and was the person to go to.

“He was there for everybody. It would have been easier to work.

“His big passion was Blackburn Rovers. He travelled the length and breadth of the country from London to Scotland to watch them.

“He was my best friend. We went to football together and we were very, very close.

“Myself and my dad and Dan were more like three brothers rather than a dad and two sons. We were all very close.”

Dearly loved husband of Louise, he was a loving and much-loved dad to his ten children, much loved grandad, dear son of Kevin and Michelle, brother to Mark, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend to so many.

The Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday, February 6, at St Charles RC Church, Rishton prior to committal at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to ‘N.D.C.S’.

Further enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge.