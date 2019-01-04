Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Turbary Wood’s Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary is one of Lancashire’s most unique attractions.

Tucked away at the rear of a garden centre in Preston, animal-lovers from the area and beyond visit the sanctuary to learn about beautiful birds and watch them take to the air in amazing flying displays.

The popular attraction offers a unique collection of over 90 birds of prey including eagles, hawks, falcons, owls, vultures and more unusual species.

Here’s everything you need to know for the perfect family day out here - including the best times to go and ticket prices and deals.

Ticket prices

Turbary Woods is a non-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.

Visitors are charged a small entry fee, with all funds raised used to keep the centre open.

Admission prices are relatively cheap, so your money not only pays for a great day out but is also used to help with the rescue and conservation of injured owls and birds of prey.

Admission Prices are as follows:

Family £15 (2 Adults + 2 Children)

Adults £5

Children £3

O.A.P. £3

Amateur Photographers: Extra £5

When can I go?

Turbary Woods is open all year round. The opening hours are between 10.30am and 3.30pm, with daily flying displays.

The flying displays take place at midday on weekdays, and 1.00pm on weekends and school holidays.

You don’t need to buy a ticket in advance.

What can I do there?

Flying displays take place throughout the week, weekends and school holidays, offering the chance to watch the falcons and other birds take to the air.

You can also gain hands on experience and knowledge about these animals from experienced bird handlers who show you how to hold and pet the birds.

The Sanctuary also offers an Owl and Hawk Experience day - a unique experience where visitors can fly up to four different species, including the sanctuary’s very own vulture for the truly brave hearted.

Prices start at £70, with all money going back into the sanctuary to keep it open.

For details visit Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey - Owl and Hawk Experience Days .

There is also a cafe and play area located in the adjacent garden centre if you are looking to extend your visit.

How to get there

The sanctuary can be accessed through Duxburys Garden Centre on 92 Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 4LB.

To get there, take the A59 from Preston towards Penwortham and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Golden Way, A582 (signposted Leyland, Chorley).

At the next roundabout, take the 2nd exit on the A582 to the next roundabout. Take the 2nd exit again continuing on the A582 for approximately one mile. Then turn right onto Chain House Lane.

Turbary Woods is situated on the right behind Tre-baron.

If you don’t drive and are coming in from outside the area, you may need to take a bus and a train.

Preston station is the nearest station, and there are two buses you can take from there.

Bus 12 from Stand A or Bus 114 from Stand B will take you within walking distance of the sanctuary