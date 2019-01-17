Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two more people have been arrested after a dad had both his ears sliced off in a horrific machete attack.

Sajed Choudry, 43, later died in hospital.

The incident took place at around 10.30pm on November 27 last year, outside his home on Rhyl Avenue, in Blackburn.

The salesman suffered a collapsed right lung and a bleed on the brain in the incident, and underwent a 14-hour operation to have his ears re-attached, using a skin graft from his legs to complete the surgery.

His 24-year-old son Ahsan Choudry was also seriously hurt in the assault and is still recovering.

Ashan had half of his hand cut off and suffered cuts to his head, reports Manchester Evening News.

Sadly, Sajed died from his injuries on December 13.

On Wednesday (January 16), two women, aged 34 and 35, from Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident.

Lancashire police say they are currently in custody.

Five people have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Syed Akbar, 44, of Cedar Street, is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Rafaqat Ali, 38 and Fazal Ilahi, 62, both of Tenby Close, Blackburn, as well as Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, were originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, along with 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Following Mr Choudry’s death, they were instead charged with one count of murder and one of attempted murder.