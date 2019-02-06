The video will start in 8 Cancel

A weather warning has been issued for wind across Lancashire.

Forecasters are warning that gusts of up to 70mph and torrential rain could cause disruption across the county this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of Lancashire and large parts of the UK.

It comes into place from noon on Friday, February 8 until 6pm on Saturday, February 9.

Weather experts said that the stormy conditions are being caused by a deep area of low pressure which is expected to track across northern Britain on Friday, through to early Saturday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

"Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60 mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday.

"Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest."

(Image: The Met Office)

He added: "Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

"These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area.

"In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard."

Because of the poor weather, delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely .

There will also be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There may be some short term loss of power and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.