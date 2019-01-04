Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were born and raised in Blackpool then you might proudly refer to yourself as a "Sandgrown'un" - but what does it actually mean?

People from Blackpool have a couple of names for themselves, including Blackpudlians, Sandgrownians or Sandgrown'uns.

Some locals also call themselves Seasiders - but this is more commonly used to refer to Blackpool FC and their supporters as opposed to people from the town itself.

Blackpool gets its name from a historic drainage channel that released discoloured water into the Irish Sea, forming a black pool.

Based on the town's name, some people call themselves Blackpudlians - but for plenty of locals the more common term is Sangrownians.

While Blackpudlian is probably the word most people would understand and recognise outside of Blackpool, lots of locals would never use the term to describe themselves.

For people who were born and raised in Blackpool, Sandgrownian could be the term their families use to refer to themselves, while may have barely ever heard it.

The word Sandgrownian or Sandgrown'un isn't just limited to Blackpool either - people from as far away as Morecambe and Southport have also used the term to describe where they're from.

So what exactly makes someone a Sandgrownian?

There's a lot of contention over what constitutes a true Sandgrownian - and your definition might be skewed by where you were born and when your parents came to the town.

For some people, a Sandgrown'un literally just means someone born by the seaside, whereas other people claim you can only call yourself a Sandgrownian if your parents are Blackpool born.

(Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Some people say that Sandgrownians are people born anywhere on the Fylde coast - and that your parents have to be born on the Fylde coast too.

For others, it can stretch as far as St Annes and you can call yourself a Sandgrownian if you were born anywhere within the Seven Golden Miles.

However, other people think the term applies to anyone born within a certain number of miles of Blackpool Tower.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether you consider yourself a Sandgrownian - regardless of what anyone else says it means.