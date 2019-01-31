Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Leyland school is 'open as normal' after receiving a bomb threat sent it into an emergency lockdown.

Balshaw’s Church of England High School, on Church Road, went into its well-rehearsed lockdown procedure after receiving a bomb threat via phone call on Wednesday (January 30).

Staff called the Lancashire Police for assistance, and following safety checks, the pupils were released safely from the building.

Police believe the call was not "credible" and is being treated as a hoax.

However, the school has taken to Twitter to confirm that it is "open as normal" today.

It said: "School is open as normal today. All systems as per usual."

Last night the school tweeted: "As a result of a phone call received, the decision was taken to put the school into its well-rehearsed lockdown procedure. Police assisted and were in attendance.

"Following safety checks all pupils were released safely. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender."

Lancashire police is currently investigation the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish where the call has come from.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at shortly after 3pm yesterday (30 January) to reports of a bomb threat being made to Balshaw’s Church of England High School on Church Road in Leyland.

"Officers attended and pupils were able to leave the premises without incident.

"At this stage we do not believe it to be a credible threat and are treating it as a hoax call.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries remain on-going to establish where the call has come from."