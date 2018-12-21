Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Grade II listed, historic green space was upgraded from a Grade II listing in 2013. It is steeped in history and believed to be the first park created by an English town to give the public unrestricted right of way, in 1833.

Today, criss-crossed by walking and cycling paths, it's a magnet for outdoor fitness enthusiasts, those with an historical bent and families seeking quality time in a Green Flag recognised open space. It lies at the heart of Moor Park conservation area.

The Moor was the scene for the Battle of Preston in 1698 during the English Civil War, having been awarded to the Burgess family as 325 acres of common land by Henry III in 1235.

Freemen of the city met to discuss the encroachment onto the Moor by increasing industrial development in 1795 and the town's leaders created the park in 1833.

Moor Park was the birthplace of Preston North End Football Club and their current home Deepdale lies just the other side of Sir Tom Finney Way.

In recent years the park has been restored using £2.3m of Heritage Lottery (HLF) funding and the magnificent observatory and weather station is a keynote attraction. It is a lasting homage to the 'Father of British Astronomy', Jeremiah Horrocks.

Activities:

Well aside from enjoying the calm of a green open space with a picnic and good company there are a host of activities on offer in the park.

From music festivals to nature walks there is a wide variety of things to do.

For more information regarding upcoming events follow the Friends Of Moor Park Facebook page.

Facilities:

There is car parking, public toilets, two children's play areas, grotto and decorative garden and of course the observatory and weather station.

Plus:

There are two multi-use games areas

An Adizone outdoor gymnasium

Skatepark

Four bowling greens

Eight bookable football pitches

Two outdoor table tennis tables

Basketball courts

5-a-side football pitches

Hard standing tennis courts

Artificial cricket wickets

Observatory:

The Jeremiah Horrocks Observatory was actually built by Preston Council and opened on June 29, 1927, to coincide with that day's of the solar eclipse.

It replaced the Deepdale Observatory which had fallen into disrepair and itself fell into disrepair and was closed in 2002. It is now owned by the University of Central Lancashire UCLan and was reopened in 2017 after a Heritage Lottery Fund grant was secured to refurbish this essential piece of history.

It is now used by the university's Jeremiah Horrocks Institute, which opens the observatory and weather station up to visitors at on the third Thursday of every month from September and April, between 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Serpentine Lake:

The lake was formed as part of a programme of public works led by landscape artist Edward Milner in the 1860s. The works were instituted to help alleviate to effects of the cotton famine on workers at that time.

Unemployed cotton workers were used to extend and remodel the water body into what is now known as the Serpentine Lake.

What does it cost:

The good news is you don't have to spend a penny if you don't want to, just enjoy the space along with everyone else.

If you want to book one of the football pitches contact Preston City Council.

How to get there:

Heading to Preston from all directions follow signs for Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium and then pick up signs for Moor Park.

Car parking can be found on Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS.

Alternatively parking for the Park itself is at Sir Tom Finney Way, PR1 6RU.

The Parks' postcode is PR1 6AS.

Food and drink:

Rosemary on the Park opened in June 2018 and is a family run café with home cooked food, situated in the refurbished bowling pavilion.

It also caters for vegan and vegetarian customers. For more information take a look at their Facebook page.

Miscellaneous:

Disabled toilets are available in the bowling pavilion and the level paths in the park are suitable for those using wheelchairs and those with mobility problems.

Dogs are welcome in the park if they are well behaved. They must be on a lead where stipulated and are not allowed in children's play areas, multi-use games areas, ball courts, bowling greens, skateparks, ponds, water features and any area where sports and activities are taking place.