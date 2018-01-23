Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large cannabis factory has been found at a property in Accrington.

Officers from the Central and Springhill neighbourhood team found 162 cannabis plants on Hope Street on Monday, January 22.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “There were two rooms in the premises being used to grow a total of 162 cannabis plants.

“One male was in such a rush to leave the area he left his [car] behind that we have kindly recovered and secured for him.

“If anybody has information that will assist with locating the offenders for this incident please contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180122-0832.”