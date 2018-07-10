Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a factory in Great Harwood with road closures in place in the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted at about 1.45pm on Tuesday, July 10: “We currently have five fire engines and the stinger dealing with a fire involving a commercial unit and a large quantity of pallets on Alan Ramsbottom Way in Great Harwood.

Fire at JJ Pallets in Great Harwood. Cordon in place pic.twitter.com/QVJVwcnLha — JonMacphersonMEN (@JonMacMEN) July 10, 2018

“If you’re nearby keep windows and doors closed.”

Hyndburn Road is currently closed off between the Great Harwood Tesco roundabout and Whalley Road. Alan Ramsbottom Way is also closed.