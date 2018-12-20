Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Post Office branch will not relocate to a community library after the proposal was dismissed by council bosses.

The Oswaldtwistle branch, based at the McColl’s shop on Union Road, will shut in the New Year following the resignation of the postmaster.

McColl’s have confirmed they will also close their store on February 27, 2019 in a double blow for the town.

Councillors in Oswaldtwistle contacted Lancashire County Council over the possibility of moving the branch into the town’s library.

However the idea has been rejected because of the ‘significant capital investment’ needed and the ‘substantial degree of disruption to the delivery of library services’.

County councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Officers have considered the possibility of relocating the post office service within the local library and whilst there is some merit in the proposal, there are a number of practicalities to be taken into account.”

Oswaldtwistle councillor Sara Britcliffe said she is ‘disappointed’ with the decision but is ‘still pursuing every avenue to try and find a solution’.