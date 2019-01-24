Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Private enforcement teams bidding to clean up Hyndburn have issued penalty notices of more than £27,000 in the first two months, the Observer can reveal

Kingdom Services, which retains 90 per cent of the income from the £75 fines, is cracking down on littering and dog fouling across our towns and villages.

A 12-month trial across the borough got underway on November 18, following a two-week warning period, with dedicated officers patrolling streets to catch people dropping litter, cigarettes or failing to clean up dog dirt.

Figures released to the Observer by Hyndburn council show that in the eight weeks to January 11 Kingdom issued a total of 366 fixed penalty notices, including 231 in Accrington town centre and 115 in Accrington.

The remaining 20 fines were spread across Great Harwood (13), Church (five) and Huncoat and Clayton-le-Moors (one each).

None were issued in Oswaldtwistle, Rishton, Baxenden or Altham.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said Kingdom are focusing their ‘limited resources’ on Accrington town centre before targeting other hotspots around the borough.

He said: “It’s a simple issue. People want clean streets and that’s what the council is endeavouring to do.

“We don’t want to do this but unfortunately for some individuals it’s the only way of stopping it.

“The town centre is the main focus for the start. The plan is to cover the entire area but there are limited resources.

“What will happen is where there is a history of rubbish or dog fouling, this will be highlighted by councillors and residents and they will be targeted next.

“The contractor certainly doesn’t have the ability to have members of staff in every area.

“We are starting off with one area and that will migrate and we will address the issues in the other townships.”

Oswaldtwistle councillor Sara Britcliffe said there are several problem areas in the town which need addressing and called on the council to install more litter bins.

She said: “I think it would be useful to have them in Oswaldtwistle and Church in places like the cycle path/walkway between the rail station and Accrington because that’s a prime hotspot for littering and flytipping.

“It’s also important the council have an adequate number of litter bins so people can more easily dispose of their litter legitimately as well.”