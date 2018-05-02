Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three musical acts have won the chance to perform at a special Bank Holiday music festival.

Accrington singer-songwriters Claudia Thompson and Alex Brierley and urban style music group LDMP will take to the stage in Accrington town centre to showcase their talent.

Special guests Christian Burrows, of X Factor fame, singer songwriter Tabitha Jade, and Britain’s Got Talent’s Ella Shaw are headlining #AmazingAccrington - Live on Saturday, May 5.

Claudia recently released an original EP on iTunes called ‘Home for the Winter’ while Accrington and Rossendale College student Alex has worked alongside Boy George, Culture Club and The Clash producer Steve Levine.

LDMP have featured on music stations 2br, Fresh UK, Switch Radio.

The competition was judged by local lad turned international pop sensation, Reece Bibby.

He said: “There were many brilliant acts but a few stood out and that’s why I chose for them to win this competition. I wish them all the best of luck on Saturday.”

The event will be kick-started at 11am by children’s entertainers Mr Tickles and Mr Red.